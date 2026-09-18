logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Contract rollover drives price spread surge; high premiums constrain end-user deals [SMM North China spot copper cathode weekly review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 09:37

             

       In north China, as of this Thursday, spot copper was at a premium of 380-480 yuan/mt, with an average premium of 430 yuan/mt, up 520 yuan/mt WoW. This marked a sharp increase from last week. Copper prices consolidated this week, and due to delivery and contract rollover, regional spot price spreads fluctuated widely. Downstream purchase willingness recovered somewhat, and restocking demand was released, but high premiums suppressed purchases, limiting market acceptance. Suppliers' willingness to sell fluctuated slightly, and purchasing sentiment rebounded during the week, with overall trading stable. Fundamentals showed marginal demand recovery, but large-scale restocking has yet to emerge. Looking ahead, high premiums will continue to weigh on transactions, and spot copper cathode in north China is expected to be traded mainly on a need-to basis next week, with premiums consolidating at highs.

 

 

                                                                                                                 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
August Production of China's Four Major Home Appliances Released, Color TVs Down 17.1% YoY
41 mins ago
August Production of China's Four Major Home Appliances Released, Color TVs Down 17.1% YoY
Read More
August Production of China's Four Major Home Appliances Released, Color TVs Down 17.1% YoY
August Production of China's Four Major Home Appliances Released, Color TVs Down 17.1% YoY
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that in August 2026, China's air conditioner production was 14.952 million units, down 9.2% YoY; refrigerator production was 10.067 million units, up 8.5% YoY; washing machine production was 10.536 million units, up 6.2% YoY; and color TV production was 14.706 million units, down 17.1% YoY.
41 mins ago
Home Appliance Production by Province and City, January-August
43 mins ago
Home Appliance Production by Province and City, January-August
Read More
Home Appliance Production by Province and City, January-August
Home Appliance Production by Province and City, January-August
NBS data shows that in August 2026, China's air conditioner production reached 14.952 million units, down 9.2% YoY; cumulative production from January to August totaled 187.215 million units, down 2.2% YoY. By province and city, Guangdong ranked first with production of 67.549 million units from January to August 2026; Zhejiang ranked second with 23.324 million units; Anhui ranked third with 19.5716 million units.
43 mins ago
Inventory continues to decline, suppliers actively hold prices firm, driving premiums sharply higher [SMM South China spot copper]
51 mins ago
Inventory continues to decline, suppliers actively hold prices firm, driving premiums sharply higher [SMM South China spot copper]
Read More
Inventory continues to decline, suppliers actively hold prices firm, driving premiums sharply higher [SMM South China spot copper]
Inventory continues to decline, suppliers actively hold prices firm, driving premiums sharply higher [SMM South China spot copper]
51 mins ago
Related News
news
August Production of China's Four Major Home Appliances Released, Color TVs Down 17.1% YoY
Sep 18, 2026 11:48
news
Home Appliance Production by Province and City, January-August
Sep 18, 2026 11:46
news
Inventory continues to decline, suppliers actively hold prices firm, driving premiums sharply higher [SMM South China spot copper]
Sep 18, 2026 11:37
news
Futures strengthen and supply tightens, premiums rise sharply [SMM North China spot copper]
Sep 18, 2026 11:32
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here