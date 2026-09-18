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Turbo Energy Secures 15 C&I Storage Projects Worth $3.48 Million

Published: Sep 18, 2026 08:54

Turbo Energy secured firm orders for 15 commercial and industrial energy-storage projects in Spain and Chile. The projects have a combined attributable order value of approximately $3.48 million (€3 million) and total capacity of 15.6 MWh and 5.95 MW.

Two systems are already operating, three are being installed, nine are in manufacturing and one remains under development. Subject to site readiness, the remaining projects are scheduled for installation and commissioning between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

The figures cover binding purchase orders and executed supply agreements, excluding non-binding proposals and memoranda of understanding. The previously announced 366 MWh Pamesa project is separate from this portfolio.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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