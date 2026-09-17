[SMM Coal Flash] Bayan Resources Declares Force Majeure on Coal Supply as 2026 RKAB Approval Remains Pending

PT Bayan Resources Tbk and three subsidiaries, PT Tiwa Abadi, PT Tanur Jaya and PT Fajar Sakti Prima, have declared force majeure on coal supply commitments to customers. The move came after the Indonesian government had yet to approve the subsidiaries' revised 2026 RKAB. The three affected subsidiaries are part of Bayan's operations in the Tabang and North Pakar areas. Bayan's Tabang Project produced 62.5 million tonnes of coal in 2025, accounting for 91.9% of the company's total coal production of 68.0 million tonnes. Bayan said the force majeure notification was made to minimise potential risks and consequences to the company and its subsidiaries arising from the pending RKAB approval. Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) is currently evaluating the RKAB applications and is expected to complete the process this week.