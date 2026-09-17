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[SMM Coal Flash] Promresurs Acquires Two Coking Coal Assets in Russia’s Tuva Republic

Published: Sep 17, 2026 19:27
Source: SMM
Novosibirsk-based Promresurs has acquired stakes in two coking coal companies in Russia’s Tuva Republic. The company acquired 100% of Ulugkhemugol from Severstal on 27 August 2026 and 81.3% of Mezhegeyugol from Raspadskaya on 3 September 2026. Severstal sold Ulugkhemugol as part of its strategy to reduce solid-fuel use in steelmaking. Mezhegeyugol produced 0.6 million tonnes of metallurgical coal from January to August 2026. However, Raspadskaya’s sale of the asset appears linked to portfolio and financial optimisation amid weak coal prices and losses. Both assets face logistical constraints due to delays to the Kyzyl-Kuragino railway, which is intended to connect Tuva’s coal-producing areas with Russia’s main railway network.

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