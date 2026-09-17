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Tax Reforms Increase Compliance Pressure on Secondary Lead Market, Raising Costs and Production Concerns

Published: Sep 17, 2026 18:32
Source: SMM
[Secondary Lead Market Dynamics] According to SMM, tax authorities are advancing "invoicing upon transaction," with stricter supervision across the entire invoice chain. Secondary lead enterprises are facing rising compliance pressure in scrap battery raw material procurement, making it more difficult to obtain compliant supply. The market believes that raw material compliance costs are rising, and expectations of production cuts or suspensions in the industry are growing. SMM will continue to track enterprise operating rates and arrivals of materials.
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Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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