logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Fatal accident at Korea Zinc's Onsan smelter involved the roasting-system area; output impact remains to be seen

Published: Sep 17, 2026 18:26
Source: SMM

On Sept 16, a fatal fall took the life of a subcontractor worker during roof work at Plant 2 of Korea Zinc's Onsan smelter in Ulsan, South Korea. The incident occurred on the roof of the condenser room, part of the roasting and sulphuric-acid system at the front end of the zinc flowsheet, while a ventilation fan was being installed. The accident arose from exterior construction work and did not damage the main smelting equipment. However, if the roasting-acid system is taken offline, the zinc roasters cannot sustain normal operation.

No production cut, maintenance shutdown or suspension notice has been issued, and investigations are under way. Whether a work-stoppage order will be issued — and how broad its scope would be — and whether the company voluntarily halts the affected system for inspection remain unknown; the output impact is therefore uncertain. As a very rough sensitivity reference based on the smelter's nameplate capacity of roughly 640,000 t/y, a 3-7 day shutdown would imply a volume impact on the order of several thousand tonnes — but this is an order-of-magnitude estimate only, and the actual impact depends on the scope and duration of any inspection-related halt.

Coming in a year when several overseas smelters (Nexa's Cajamarquilla, Glencore's Kazzinc and Young Poong's Seokpo) have already been disrupted amid a tight global refined-zinc market, the incident may lend short-term bullish sentiment to zinc, while the actual impact on output requires continued monitoring.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Rate Hike Lands, Macro Pressure Persists; China Destocking Supports SHFE Zinc to Rebound from Lows [SMM Zinc Futures Commentary]
4 hours ago
Rate Hike Lands, Macro Pressure Persists; China Destocking Supports SHFE Zinc to Rebound from Lows [SMM Zinc Futures Commentary]
Read More
Rate Hike Lands, Macro Pressure Persists; China Destocking Supports SHFE Zinc to Rebound from Lows [SMM Zinc Futures Commentary]
Rate Hike Lands, Macro Pressure Persists; China Destocking Supports SHFE Zinc to Rebound from Lows [SMM Zinc Futures Commentary]
[Rate Hike Lands, Macro Pressure Persists; China Destocking Supports SHFE Zinc's Rebound from Lows] In the daytime session, the SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,080 yuan/mt, dipped to 25,970 yuan/mt in early trading, then consolidated and rebounded, reaching a high of 26,335 yuan/mt near the close before settling at 26,280 yuan/mt, up 95 yuan/mt, or 0.36%. Trading volume increased to 64,810 lots, while open interest decreased by 1,860 lots to 124,000 lots......
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 17 Sep , 2026
4 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Sustained Zinc Inventory Drawdown in China: Key Drivers & Outlook
4 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Sustained Zinc Inventory Drawdown in China: Key Drivers & Outlook
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Sustained Zinc Inventory Drawdown in China: Key Drivers & Outlook
[SMM Analysis] Sustained Zinc Inventory Drawdown in China: Key Drivers & Outlook
[Zinc inventory falls from 270,000 mt to 213,500 mt: Who is driving this round of destocking?] Since late August, China's visible social inventory of refined zinc has dropped from 270,000 mt all the way to 213,500 mt, showing a sustained pullback overall. Entering September, social inventory declined at an accelerated pace. By region, Shanghai and Tianjin saw the most pronounced inventory pullbacks......
4 hours ago
Related News
news
Rate Hike Lands, Macro Pressure Persists; China Destocking Supports SHFE Zinc to Rebound from Lows [SMM Zinc Futures Commentary]
Sep 17, 2026 16:43
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
Sep 17, 2026 16:27
news
[SMM Analysis] Sustained Zinc Inventory Drawdown in China: Key Drivers & Outlook
Sep 17, 2026 16:20
news
Kazakhstan and Zijin Mining Discuss Investment in Mining Sector, Eye Shalkiya Lead-Zinc Project
Sep 17, 2026 14:42