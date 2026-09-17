logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Rate hike negatives priced in; SHFE lead surges 1.61%, reclaiming the 16,000 level [Lead Futures Brief]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 18:16

SMM, September 17:

The SHFE lead 2610 contract opened at 15,890 yuan/mt in the daytime session, dipped briefly to 15,845 yuan/mt in early trading before consolidating higher, accelerated its rise in the afternoon to hit an intraday high of 16,160 yuan/mt, then pulled back slightly from highs near the close to settle at 16,125 yuan/mt, up 255 yuan/mt or 1.61% from the previous trading day's closing price, with volume of 65,774 lots and open interest of 52,065 lots. The daily candlestick recorded a large bullish candle. The daily KDJ formed a golden cross from oversold territory, with the J value rebounding to near 50. After the negative impact of rate hikes was fully priced in, lead prices returned to fundamentals as the trading center. China's spot supply is tight and smelters are holding prices firm, so short-term rebound momentum remains. However, this round of gains was mainly driven by bear position covering and the rollover of the most-traded contract, compounded by downstream battery enterprises showing insufficient purchase willingness to chase higher prices. Most are focusing on drawing down their own inventory, with only some still making just-in-time procurement. Spot transactions have weakened, which may constrain further upside in futures prices. In the short term, SHFE lead is expected to consolidate on a strong note above 16,000 yuan/mt, with limited rebound room. Attention should be paid to volume-price performance after the most-traded contract rollover, as well as the follow-through of spot transactions at high premiums downstream.

Data source statement: All data other than public information are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Tax Reforms Increase Compliance Pressure on Secondary Lead Market, Raising Costs and Production Concerns
2 hours ago
Tax Reforms Increase Compliance Pressure on Secondary Lead Market, Raising Costs and Production Concerns
Read More
Tax Reforms Increase Compliance Pressure on Secondary Lead Market, Raising Costs and Production Concerns
Tax Reforms Increase Compliance Pressure on Secondary Lead Market, Raising Costs and Production Concerns
[Secondary Lead Market Dynamics] According to SMM, tax authorities are advancing "invoicing upon transaction," with stricter supervision across the entire invoice chain. Secondary lead enterprises are facing rising compliance pressure in scrap battery raw material procurement, making it more difficult to obtain compliant supply. The market believes that raw material compliance costs are rising, and expectations of production cuts or suspensions in the industry are growing. SMM will continue to track enterprise operating rates and arrivals of materials.
2 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 17 Sep , 2026
4 hours ago
Kazakhstan and Zijin Mining Discuss Investment in Mining Sector, Eye Shalkiya Lead-Zinc Project
6 hours ago
Kazakhstan and Zijin Mining Discuss Investment in Mining Sector, Eye Shalkiya Lead-Zinc Project
Read More
Kazakhstan and Zijin Mining Discuss Investment in Mining Sector, Eye Shalkiya Lead-Zinc Project
Kazakhstan and Zijin Mining Discuss Investment in Mining Sector, Eye Shalkiya Lead-Zinc Project
According to foreign media reports, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev recently met with representatives of international mining company Zijin Mining Group. The two sides discussed prospects for investment cooperation in Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector, including projects involving the development and processing of solid minerals. Zijin Mining also expressed interest in the Shalkiya lead-zinc deposit in Kyzylorda Region and indicated its willingness to further explore the possibility of participating in the project.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
Tax Reforms Increase Compliance Pressure on Secondary Lead Market, Raising Costs and Production Concerns
Sep 17, 2026 18:32
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 17)
Sep 17, 2026 16:27
news
Kazakhstan and Zijin Mining Discuss Investment in Mining Sector, Eye Shalkiya Lead-Zinc Project
Sep 17, 2026 14:42
news
Zhongjin Lingnan: Fankou lead-zinc mine to resume production from September 17
Sep 17, 2026 09:56
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Rate hike negatives priced in; SHFE lead surges 1.61%, reclaiming the 16,000 level [Lead Futures Brief] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)