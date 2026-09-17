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SHFE Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Decrease by 1,021 MT to 22,755 MT on September 17

Published: Sep 17, 2026 17:32
Source: SMM
[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 17, the total registered warrants for cast aluminum alloy stood at 22,755 mt, a decrease of 1,021 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,477 mt, down 30 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, the total registered volume was 926 mt, down 178 mt from the previous trading day; in Jiangsu, the total registered volume was 8,540 mt, down 271 mt from the previous trading day; in Zhejiang, the total registered volume was 9,498 mt, down 542 mt from the previous trading day; in Chongqing, the total registered volume was 2,165 mt, unchanged from the previous trading day; and in Sichuan, the total registered volume was 149 mt, also unchanged from the previous trading day.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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