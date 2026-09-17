SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 17

[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd oxide continued to decline in the afternoon, with terbium oxide leading the losses; metals followed the downtrend, and trading was sluggish.

[Pr-Nd oxide extends afternoon decline, terbium oxide leads losses, metals follow lower with sluggish trading] Yesterday, Pr-Nd alloy continued to edge lower in the afternoon, tracking raw material prices, but downstream inquiries showed no significant increase. Actual negotiations remained centered on low-priced cargoes, with transactions dominated by small rigid-demand orders and overall trading activity subdued. In the medium-heavy rare earth segment, terbium metal declined notably, with high-priced deals continuing to face resistance and suppliers increasingly offering discounts to move shipments. Dysprosium-iron alloy quotes held steady amid sluggish inquiries.