SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 17

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, the decline in Pr-Nd oxide prices came to a halt, with reduced pressure on suppliers to lower prices. Downstream enterprises continued to focus on price comparisons in their inquiries, and transaction activity did not rebound. Gadolinium oxide quotes remained unchanged, with sellers making no adjustments to their offers and limited actual orders following through. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy offers stopped falling and stabilized, with metal plants no longer making further concessions. Downstream inquiries were mostly tentative, and actual negotiations still centered on low-priced sources, with transactions mainly driven by rigid demand. Gadolinium-iron quotes remained at previous levels in the afternoon, with few inquiries for new orders and overall limited transactions.