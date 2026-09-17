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Fed Unanimously Votes for Rate Hike, Precious Metals Face Downward Pressure

Published: Sep 17, 2026 17:17
Source: SMM
**SMM News, September 17:** Overnight, Federal Reserve members voted unanimously in favor of an interest rate hike, a rare outcome, and further consecutive rate hikes remain possible. Precious metals have been under sustained downward pressure on the back of the rate hike news, triggering a sudden pullback in rhodium prices following their earlier rally. Some market participants noted that selling liquidity has dried up markedly over the past two days, and forced liquidation at lower prices has caused rhodium to fall sharply.

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