[SMM Chromium Flash] Chrome Ore Among Only Two SA Mining Sectors to Grow in July as Output Falls 7.5%

South Africa's mining production fell 7.5% year-on-year in July 2026, with ten of the country's twelve mining sectors recording declines, according to Statistics South Africa's latest Mining: Production and Sales release. Chromium ore was one of only two sectors to post growth, rising 13.7% year-on-year, alongside manganese ore at 4.9%. Platinum group metals were the largest negative contributor, with production down 13.5% and subtracting 3.2 percentage points from the headline figure. Coal production fell 7.5%, contributing -2 percentage points, while iron ore declined 8.1% for -1.3 percentage points. Diamonds recorded the steepest fall at 48.2%, with nickel down 18.8%, alongside weaker output in gold and copper. On a seasonally adjusted basis, mining production decreased 1.9% month-on-month in July, following a marginal 0.1% rise in June and a 5.6% decline in May. Chromium ore also stood out on the sales side. Mineral sales at current prices fell 5.6% year-on-year in July, with gold the largest negative contributor as sales declined 33.4%, subtracting 8.5 percentage points. Sales of other non-metallic minerals dropped 26% and nickel sales fell 51.7%. Against that, chromium ore sales rose 20%, contributing 1.6 percentage points and ranking as the largest positive contributor, with coal sales up 5% for a further 1 percentage point. Seasonally adjusted mineral sales at current prices fell 15.1% month-on-month in July, following a 2% increase in June. Stats SA Principal Survey Statistician Jean-Pierre Terblanche characterized the month as a significant year-on-year decline for the sector overall, with chromium ore and manganese the exceptions to an otherwise broad-based contraction.