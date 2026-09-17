Weak demand lacks upward drivers; ore prices continue to consolidate on a subdued note in the short term [SMM Iron Ore Daily Review]

Iron ore futures were weak today. The most-traded DCE contract I2701 closed at 710.5 yuan/mt, down 0.28% from the previous trading day. Spot prices at Qingdao Port were basically flat, with traders offering actively while steel mills remained cautious, leaving overall spot trading sluggish.

Downstream demand remains persistently weak, steel mill profits are deteriorating, and pig iron production has yet to rebound, leaving iron ore prices lacking upward drivers. Meanwhile, although the US Fed's rate hike fell within market expectations, it still weighed on iron ore's upward momentum. Long and short forces remain locked in a standoff, with no turning point in sight. Overall, iron ore prices are likely to continue moving sideways in the short term, with a weaker center. [SMM Steel]