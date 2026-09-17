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[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Briefing] 20260917

Published: Sep 17, 2026 16:49

[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief Commentary]

Coking coal market:

Low-sulphur coking coal in Linfen was quoted at 2,510 yuan/mt.

Coking coal, China’s coal mines continued to advance production resumptions, but the recovery in production was relatively slow. Safety supervision in major producing areas remained stringent, leaving overall supply on the low side. Coking coal inventory at coal mines generally stayed at low levels, supporting coking coal spot prices. In the short term, the coking coal market may consolidate at highs.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke (dry-quenched) was 2,420 yuan/mt.

Supply side, after the fifth round of coke price hike was implemented, coke producers’ profit per mt of coke narrowed from deep losses to slight losses. Operating rates at coke producers rose slightly, but the pattern of proactive production restrictions did not fundamentally change. In the short term, coke supply remained tight, and downstream demand was moderate, so coke inventory at coke producers may continue to decline. Demand side, steel mills’ daily average hot metal production began to fall, and steel mills were generally losing money on finished steel products, showing strong resistance to high-priced coke resources and only maintaining rigid procurement. Market bullish sentiment cooled, but steel mills’ coke inventory was low, and there may be passive, rigid restocking ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, providing bottom support for coke prices. Overall, peak-season demand for finished steel products at end-users fell short of expectations, and losses persisted. Blast furnace maintenance at steel mills increased, with negative feedback risks accumulating. In the short term, the coke market will consolidate at highs; the sixth round of increase was delayed, and there is even a risk that it may fail to materialise. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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