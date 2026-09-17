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[India's Ferro-Alloy Industry Flags Raw-Material and Power-Cost Pressures as Steel Capacity Expands]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 16:36
Source: m.economictimes.com

India's expanding steel capacity is expected to support stronger domestic ferro-alloy demand, but raw-material availability and high power costs remain key constraints, the Indian Ferro Alloy Producers' Association said at the International Ferro Alloys Conference in Goa.

The industry body called for faster development of domestic manganese and chrome ore resources, lower power-related costs and zero import duties on certain raw materials where suitable domestic grades are unavailable. It said these measures would help Indian ferro-alloy producers remain competitive as demand for silicomanganese, ferromanganese, ferrochrome and other alloying materials rises alongside steel production.

The association also highlighted the need for cleaner energy, improved furnace efficiency and better raw-material utilisation as the sector expands.

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