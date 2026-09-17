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NaPF6: The "Key Ingredient" in Sodium-Ion Battery Electrolyte — What Exactly Is It? [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 16:24
[SMM Analysis: NaPF6: The "Key Ingredient" in Sodium-Ion Battery Electrolyte - What Exactly Is It?] SMM, September 17: In the new energy circle, "LiPF6" is almost universally known - it is the "soul raw material" of lithium battery electrolyte, indispensable. However, over the past two years, as the industrialisation of sodium-ion batteries has accelerated, its "sodium salt sibling" - NaPF6 - has begun to appear frequently in industry chain discussions. As a fellow member of the "hexafluorophosphate" family, NaPF6 is younger and more niche than LiPF6, yet it is expected to replicate or even surpass LiPF6's industrial standing...

SMM, September 17:

In the new energy sector, "lithium hexafluorophosphate (LiPF₆)" is virtually a household name—it is the "soul raw material" of lithium battery electrolytes, and nothing can replace it. However, over the past two years, as the industrialisation of sodium-ion batteries has accelerated, its "sodium salt sibling"—sodium hexafluorophosphate (NaPF₆)—has begun to appear frequently in industry chain discussions. Also a member of the "hexafluorophosphate" family, NaPF₆ is younger and more niche than LiPF₆, yet it is expected to replicate or even surpass LiPF₆'s industrial standing.

1. First, understand what it is: "sodium + phosphorus + fluorine" in white crystals

Sodium hexafluorophosphate (NaPF₆), with a molecular weight of 167.95, appears as a white crystalline powder. It is readily soluble in anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (HF) but decomposes rapidly upon contact with water, releasing irritating gases such as PF₅ and HF.

Its structure can be broken down into two parts**—Na⁺ (sodium ion) and PF₆⁻ (hexafluorophosphate anion)**. The PF₆⁻ is an octahedral anion composed of one phosphorus atom and six fluorine atoms, with stable chemical properties and a uniform charge distribution, making it an excellent electrolyte anion.

This combination of a "sodium salt + large, weakly coordinating anion" allows NaPF₆ to readily dissociate Na⁺ in organic solvents, providing charge carriers for battery charge and discharge—this is the fundamental reason it can serve as a core raw material for electrolytes.

2. How it is made: almost the "same production line" as lithium hexafluorophosphate

The industrial synthesis route for NaPF₆ is highly homologous to that of LiPF₆. Currently, the mainstream method in China uses a two-step HF solvent process:

Step-1, produce PF₅: React phosphorus pentachloride (PCl₅) with anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (HF) in a reactor to generate phosphorus pentafluoride (PF₅) gas and hydrogen chloride (HCl) as a by-product.

  PCl₅ + 5HF → PF₅↑ + 5HCl↑

Step-2, synthesise NaPF₆: Pass PF₅ gas into an anhydrous HF solvent containing dissolved sodium fluoride (NaF), and carry out the reaction, crystallisation, and separation under low-temperature conditions to ultimately obtain high-purity NaPF₆ crystals.

  PF₅ + NaF → NaPF₆ (reaction in HF solvent)

This route features mature technology and high product purity (up to 99.99% or higher). Theoretically, producing 1 mt of NaPF₆ requires 0.25 mt of NaF; after accounting for industrial yield, the actual unit consumption is approximately 0.26–0.3 mt.

3. Why it matters: the "indispensable" core electrolyte for sodium-ion battery electrolytes

The working principle of sodium-ion batteries is similar to that of lithium-ion batteries—relying on the intercalation/deintercalation of Na⁺ between the anode and cathode to achieve charge and discharge. However, Na⁺ has a larger radius than Li⁺ (0.102 nm vs 0.076 nm), placing higher demands on the electrolyte's ionic conductivity, degree of dissociation, and chemical stability.

Among the various sodium salt electrolyte candidates (NaPF₆, NaFSI, etc.), NaPF₆ has become the current mainstream sodium-ion battery electrolyte solution due to its combined advantages of "process homology with LiPF₆, high conductivity, wide electrochemical window, and good low-temperature performance."

IV. The "High Barriers" of Battery-Grade NaPF₆: Why There Are Few New Players

Unlike laboratory reagents, battery-grade NaPF₆ has nearly stringent purity requirements:

Main content ≥ 99.9%, with total impurities controlled within 1,000 ppm

Free acid (HF) ≤ 50 ppm; excessive levels can corrode battery current collectors

Moisture ≤ 50 ppm; decomposition upon contact with water produces HF, a core cause of battery leakage and swelling

Metal impurities such as calcium, magnesium, and iron ≤ 1 ppm; otherwise, they can deposit and damage the SEI film during cycling

Particle morphology, tap density, and other parameters need to be adapted to downstream electrolyte formulations

Behind these specifications lie complex purification processes, stringent anhydrous and dust-free production environments, and a downstream client certification cycle of 6 to 12 months—constituting a dual "technology + client" barrier that is difficult for new players to quickly overcome. Additionally, current demand for sodium-ion batteries remains limited, and leading LiPF6 enterprises have not been rapid in advancing their layout in this area.

V. Future Outlook: Two Key Variables Beyond Strategic Positioning Value

SMM's view: From 2026 to 2028, NaPF₆ will still account for 70%–80% of the sodium-ion battery electrolyte market share, but two key variables warrant attention:

Substitution risk: NaFSI (sodium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide) has advantages in high-voltage and high-temperature scenarios. In the future, a "NaPF₆ + NaFSI" composite electrolyte may become mainstream, but NaF will remain a core upstream demand segment;

Conclusion

From a white crystal with a molecular weight of 167.95 to a key material for future sodium-ion batteries, NaPF₆ is replicating the story of LiPF₆ in the lithium battery era. Understanding it means understanding the three core elements of the sodium-ion battery industry chain: "cost + technology + competitive landscape."

 

 

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

 

 

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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