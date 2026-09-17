Rare earth market in the doldrums, Pr-Nd and medium-heavy rare earth both pull back [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]

Sep 17 news:

Rare earth ore:

This week, the rare earth ore market saw subdued trading activity, with prices adjusting slightly in line with the oxide segment and no significant growth drivers emerging overall. Rare earth carbonate was quoted at 59,000-59,100 yuan/mt, with the price center pulling back slightly during the week. As oxide prices weakened and downstream inquiries and purchases remained cautious, actual transactions were dominated by small rigid-demand orders. Medium-yttrium, europium-rich ore was quoted at 246,000-248,000 yuan/mt, edging down during the week. The tightness in supply eased compared with earlier periods, downstream acceptance of high prices was limited, and transactions at the ore end progressed sluggishly. Monazite was quoted at 41,000-45,000 yuan/mt, with offers unchanged during the week and market transactions still sparse.

Rare earth oxides:

This week, lanthanum oxide was quoted at 5,200-5,800 yuan/mt and cerium oxide at 14,000-14,500 yuan/mt, maintaining a stable trend during the week with no new changes on either the supply or demand side. Pr-Nd oxide was quoted at 728,000-730,000 yuan/mt, initially stable before weakening during the week. On the supply side, supplier offers began to follow the downward trend from mid-week, with more low-priced offers emerging. Factory quotes remained relatively firm, and only some suppliers were willing to sell at lower prices. On the demand side, downstream order growth was limited, with purchases mainly focused on buying on dips. Actual negotiations favored low-priced spot cargo, and transaction volumes were constrained.

This week, dysprosium oxide was quoted at 1.43-1.46 million yuan/mt, with offers remaining unchanged throughout the week. High-priced transactions continued to face resistance, some suppliers sold at lower prices, and market inquiries were mainly for rigid demand. Terbium oxide was quoted at 6.6-6.65 million yuan/mt, initially stable before declining during the week, with the decline ranking among the largest in the medium-heavy rare earth segment. Downstream acceptance of high prices was insufficient, and actual negotiated prices continued to move toward lower levels. Gadolinium oxide was quoted at 191,000-193,000 yuan/mt, falling in tandem with Pr-Nd during the week. Holmium oxide was quoted at 635,000-645,000 yuan/mt, declining continuously during the week and posting the largest drop among all products. Erbium oxide was quoted at 670,000-675,000 yuan/mt, pulling back slightly during the week, failing to extend last week's gains. Yttrium oxide (5N) was quoted at 58,000-60,000 yuan/mt and yttrium oxide (3N) at 28,000-30,000 yuan/mt, both holding steady during the week. Downstream demand was mediocre, and actual transaction follow-through was limited.

Rare earth metals:

In the light rare earth segment, cerium metal market prices edged down slightly this week, with supplier offers adjusted to 28,000-29,000 yuan/mt. Pr-Nd alloy prices weakened slightly overall this week. Early in the week, the market lacked clear directional guidance, and neither oxide nor metal quotes saw significant adjustments. Subsequently, as Pr-Nd oxide prices declined, cost support weakened, and metal producers followed with lower offers. Near the weekend, Pr-Nd oxide prices stopped falling and stabilized, and the decline in metal prices slowed. As of today, supplier offers were adjusted to 878,000-885,000 yuan/mt. However, downstream magnetic material enterprises still mainly compared prices in their inquiries and purchases, with limited actual ordering intentions. Actual transaction prices were close to the lower end of the quotation range, and deals remained sporadic and need-based. Metal producers had limited room to further cut prices amid losses, leaving market trading in a stalemate.

For medium-heavy rare earths, dysprosium-iron alloy closed at 1.38-1.4 million yuan/mt, with prices stable this week. Quotes for both oxides and metals were unchanged, but downstream inquiries were moderate, and transactions were mainly small need-based orders. Terbium metal prices fell first and then stabilized this week. In the early period, persistently blocked high-priced deals and insufficient downstream acceptance led suppliers to sell at discounts more actively, and quotes continued to pull back. Near the weekend, the decline slowed and quotes stabilized. As of today, it closed at 8.18-8.25 million yuan/mt, with actual market transactions still scarce. Gadolinium-iron alloy prices edged down slightly this week, with supplier quotes adjusted to 183,000-185,000 yuan/mt. Market inquiries were limited, and trading was mediocre. Holmium-iron alloy prices fell to 640,000-645,000 yuan/mt this week, mainly dragged by the pullback in holmium oxide prices. Supplier quotes were lowered accordingly, but downstream inquiry and purchasing attitudes remained wait-and-see.

NdFeB blank:

Currently, NdFeB blank N38 (Ce) closed at 212-222 yuan/kg; NdFeB blank 40M closed at 258-268 yuan/kg; NdFeB blank 40H closed at 262-272 yuan/kg; NdFeB blank 45SH (Ce) closed at 312-332 yuan/kg.

In terms of prices, NdFeB showed no fluctuations this week, mainly because raw material prices remained stable, keeping NdFeB prices stable. In terms of trading, NdFeB market transaction volumes were mediocre this week. On one hand, domestic demand remained sluggish under the impact of the macro consumption environment, with little growth. On the other hand, although inquiry volumes in markets outside China were affected by the international market, overseas markets remained wait-and-see, with mediocre growth.

NdFeB scrap:

This week, Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 750-755 yuan/kg; dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 1,230-1,250 yuan/kg; terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 5,600-5,800 yuan/kg.

This week, scrap market prices were generally in the doldrums, mainly affected by weak rare earth market prices and sluggish actual transaction follow-through. At the start of the week, Pr-Nd scrap prices were stable, with recyclers keeping purchase quotes unchanged. Suppliers showed moderate willingness to sell, and market trading was steady. From mid-week, rare earth market prices weakened, and recyclers lowered their purchase quotes accordingly. Pr-Nd scrap prices edged down slightly, but suppliers were reluctant to sell at low prices, and market transaction follow-through was weak. Near the weekend, the market remained weak, with recyclers continuing to lower purchase quotes. Pr-Nd scrap prices extended their slight decline, suppliers remained cautious about selling, and market trading was sluggish.