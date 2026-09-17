Domestic tax-inclusive supply scarce, secondary copper rod enterprise production limited [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

[SMM Analysis] The EU’s revised WSR is facing fresh uncertainty over its first list of authorised destinations

[SMM Analysis: The EU’s revised WSR is facing fresh uncertainty over its first list of authorised destinations] The EU’s draft WSR list raises the risk that India, Thailand, Malaysia and China could lose direct access to certain European metal waste flows from May 2027. Copper scrap may be rerouted to approved or OECD markets, increasing processing and compliance costs. SMM expects tighter tradable supply and stronger competition to support high-grade scrap payabilities.