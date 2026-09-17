[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Liaodong region are likely to remain stable

The domestic ore market in eastern Liaoning is generally stable, with traders rarely making inquiries for goods. Mining and processing operations remain at low levels, and holders are reluctant to sell below their psychological expectations. Supply-demand trading is cautious and need-based. End-use demand has yet to show significant improvement, and steel mills lack the motivation to resume or ramp up production. Iron ore demand remains weak with little room for improvement, compounded by expectations of a downward adjustment in mid-month settlement prices by leading steel enterprises.