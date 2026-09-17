logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

This Top Bank Projects Silver Will Get Back to $90 Within 12 Months

Published: Sep 17, 2026 15:50
Source: The Motley Fool

By David Jagielski, CPA – Sep 15, 2026 at 11:48AM EST

The price of silver hit an all-time high of more than $121 per ounce in January, and it hasn't gotten anywhere near those levels since. On Tuesday, it was trading at around $63 -- roughly half of where it was at its peak.

There may, however, be multiple catalysts that send the precious metal higher in the weeks and months ahead. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV-0.83%) tracks the price of silver and can be an excellent option for investors to diversify their portfolios. While, like silver, it has come down in value this year, it's still up around 47% in the past 12 months.

If silver ends up rising higher, as one top bank thinks it might, this exchange-traded fund could prove to be a good buy right now.

Stacked 1,000-gram fine silver bars stamped 999.9 with reflective polished surfaces

Image source: Getty Images.

Citi forecasts that silver could hit $90

Silver has been trading sideways in recent weeks, but in the near term, analysts at Citi believe that it might rise to $75. And within the next six to 12 months, it could rise to around $90. While getting back to its all-time high isn't in the forecast, silver has shown to be highly volatile in the past, and so when it gets hot, there is the potential that it eclipses that price target.

Citi also admits that it expects silver to be more volatile than gold. And with precious metals potentially becoming more attractive options to investors in the near future, silver could have greater upside than gold. It believes that under a possibly less hawkish Federal Reserve, precious metals may come back into the spotlight for investors. It also expects conditions to ease in the Middle East. And if oil prices come back down as a result of that, investors may move away from oil and gas stocks, which have been soaring this year, and back into silver.

Source：https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/09/15/this-top-bank-projects-silver-will-get-back-to-90-within-12-months/

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Macro Analysis]Fed Raises Rates, Signals "Higher for Longer," Pressuring Precious Metals Amid Sticky Inflation
4 hours ago
[SMM Macro Analysis]Fed Raises Rates, Signals "Higher for Longer," Pressuring Precious Metals Amid Sticky Inflation
Read More
[SMM Macro Analysis]Fed Raises Rates, Signals "Higher for Longer," Pressuring Precious Metals Amid Sticky Inflation
[SMM Macro Analysis]Fed Raises Rates, Signals "Higher for Longer," Pressuring Precious Metals Amid Sticky Inflation
4 hours ago
India’s gold imports fall 58% in August, silver imports rise 127%
6 hours ago
India’s gold imports fall 58% in August, silver imports rise 127%
Read More
India’s gold imports fall 58% in August, silver imports rise 127%
India’s gold imports fall 58% in August, silver imports rise 127%
6 hours ago
Samsung Plans Battery Breakthrough in 2027: Is a “Silver Shock” on the Horizon?
6 hours ago
Samsung Plans Battery Breakthrough in 2027: Is a “Silver Shock” on the Horizon?
Read More
Samsung Plans Battery Breakthrough in 2027: Is a “Silver Shock” on the Horizon?
Samsung Plans Battery Breakthrough in 2027: Is a “Silver Shock” on the Horizon?
6 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Macro Analysis]Fed Raises Rates, Signals "Higher for Longer," Pressuring Precious Metals Amid Sticky Inflation
Sep 17, 2026 15:49
news
India’s gold imports fall 58% in August, silver imports rise 127%
Sep 17, 2026 14:30
news
Samsung Plans Battery Breakthrough in 2027: Is a “Silver Shock” on the Horizon?
Sep 17, 2026 14:01
news
Precious Metals Remain Range-Bound as Macro Enters Key Validation Window [SMM Precious Metals Macro Analysis]
Sep 11, 2026 17:43
This Top Bank Projects Silver Will Get Back to $90 Within 12 Months - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)