This week, HRC social inventory stood at 2.9328 million mt, down 6,800 mt from the previous week, down 0.23% WoW, up 25.27% YoY, and up 30.34% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, HRC mill inventory stood at 1.1155 million mt, down 4,600 mt from the previous week, down 0.41% WoW, up 6.19% YoY, and up 9.14% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, total HRC inventory stood at 4.0383 million mt, down 11,300 mt from the previous week, down 0.28% WoW, up 19.40% YoY, and up 23.76% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.