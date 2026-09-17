logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Artificial graphite remains stable, natural graphite continues at low levels; anode market stalemate pattern persists [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 15:24
[SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review: Artificial Graphite Stable, Natural Graphite Remains Low, Anode Market Stalemate Continues] September 17 news, this week, artificial graphite anode prices remained stable.

SMM, September 17:

This week, artificial graphite anode prices remained stable. Cost support stayed firm, with raw material petroleum coke and needle coke prices edging up slightly, while graphitisation tolling fees stabilized at highs after several earlier rounds of increases. The supply-demand balance remained tight, and with the "September peak season" arriving, anode production schedules rose steadily, though the destocking process continued to advance. However, battery makers still pushed for lower prices through a "volume-for-price" strategy, which to some extent capped the upside room for artificial graphite prices. Natural graphite remained in the doldrums, with end-use demand still showing no notable growth, while prices lingered near cost levels for an extended period, leaving buyers and sellers in a stalemate. Looking ahead, for artificial graphite, cost support is expected to remain relatively solid, and end-use demand will continue to be released, so artificial graphite prices are expected to retain upward momentum. However, under the impact of consumption tax policies, some end-use demand has already been released ahead of schedule, so the upside room for prices is expected to be limited. Natural graphite is unlikely to see a turnaround in the short term and is expected to consolidate at lows.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
2 hours ago
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
Read More
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
2 hours ago
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
3 hours ago
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
Read More
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
[SMM Analysis] Separator Market Prices Rise Overall
3 hours ago
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
3 hours ago
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
Read More
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
Raw material side, spot lithium carbonate prices accelerated downward after falling below the 140,000 yuan/mt mark this week, nickel sulphate prices continued to edge lower, and cobalt sulphate prices extended their decline.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
Sep 17, 2026 18:23
news
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
Sep 17, 2026 17:58
news
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
Sep 17, 2026 17:41
news
Weekly lithium carbonate market summary: From 9.14 to 9.17, spot lithium carbonate prices fell first and then rose, drifting lower overall [SMM weekly review]
Sep 17, 2026 16:23
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here