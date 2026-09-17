logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Raw material coke prices for anode remained firm this week [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 15:23
[SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review: Anode Raw Material Coke Prices Trended Firm This Week] September 17 news: This week, anode raw material coke prices trended upward, with the industry average price of oil-based green needle coke rising to 7,550 yuan/mt, and the industry average price of low-sulphur petroleum coke raised to 4,780.5 yuan/mt.

SMM, September 17:

This week, raw material coke prices for anode use trended upward, with the industry average price of oil-based green needle coke rising to 7,550 yuan/mt and the industry average price of low-sulphur petroleum coke raised to 4,780.5 yuan/mt. Cost side, internal divergence emerged: oil slurry stayed firm, while residual oil shot up before pulling back, though the overall price center remained high. Demand side, anode material entered the "September peak season," with production schedules continuing to climb and active inquiries, but acceptance of high prices was limited, with purchases mainly driven by essential restocking. In summary, driven by both demand and cost sides, raw material coke prices for anode use edged up this week, with limited gains. Looking ahead, with anode material peak-season production schedules staying high and raw material prices such as oil slurry remaining firm, if crude oil does not pull back significantly, raw material coke prices for anode use are expected to stay relatively firm.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
2 hours ago
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
Read More
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
2 hours ago
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
2 hours ago
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
Read More
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
[SMM Analysis] Separator Market Prices Rise Overall
2 hours ago
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
3 hours ago
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
Read More
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
Raw material side, spot lithium carbonate prices accelerated downward after falling below the 140,000 yuan/mt mark this week, nickel sulphate prices continued to edge lower, and cobalt sulphate prices extended their decline.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
【SMM Analysis】Cobalt Market Weekly Review: Pulse Rebound Fails to Reverse Weakness as Prices Grind Lower
Sep 17, 2026 18:23
news
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Coated separator prices increase slightly
Sep 17, 2026 17:58
news
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Black Mass Payables for Pure Cobalt and Ternary Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Fluctuated, 2026.9.14-2026.9.17
Sep 17, 2026 17:41
news
Weekly lithium carbonate market summary: From 9.14 to 9.17, spot lithium carbonate prices fell first and then rose, drifting lower overall [SMM weekly review]
Sep 17, 2026 16:23
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here