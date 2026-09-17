Raw material coke prices for anode remained firm this week [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

SMM, September 17:

This week, raw material coke prices for anode use trended upward, with the industry average price of oil-based green needle coke rising to 7,550 yuan/mt and the industry average price of low-sulphur petroleum coke raised to 4,780.5 yuan/mt. Cost side, internal divergence emerged: oil slurry stayed firm, while residual oil shot up before pulling back, though the overall price center remained high. Demand side, anode material entered the "September peak season," with production schedules continuing to climb and active inquiries, but acceptance of high prices was limited, with purchases mainly driven by essential restocking. In summary, driven by both demand and cost sides, raw material coke prices for anode use edged up this week, with limited gains. Looking ahead, with anode material peak-season production schedules staying high and raw material prices such as oil slurry remaining firm, if crude oil does not pull back significantly, raw material coke prices for anode use are expected to stay relatively firm.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902