Electrolyte prices remained stable this week (2026.9.14-9.17) [SMM lithium battery electrolyte market weekly review]

SMM, September 17:

This week, electrolyte prices remained largely stable. The average prices of electrolyte for ternary power batteries, LFP batteries, and LMO batteries were 32,750 yuan/mt, 32,150 yuan/mt, and 24,350 yuan/mt, respectively. On the cost side, LiPF6 prices were largely stable this week. Producers still showed some willingness to raise prices, based on expectations of subsequent demand growth and relatively limited new production. However, lithium carbonate prices, a key raw material, fell notably recently, weakening cost support. Additionally, electrolyte enterprises faced difficulties passing costs downstream, making rapid price hikes hard to implement. In the short term, prices are expected to remain largely stable. Additive VC prices stayed firm at highs. Although previously suspended enterprises have resumed production, the impact on overall supply was relatively small. The supply-demand tightness persisted, and prices continued to fluctuate at highs. Solvent prices rose further. Affected by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, upstream material prices such as propylene oxide continued to rise, and cost pressure drove solvent prices higher. Overall, some raw material prices for electrolyte rose this week, but price transmission takes time. Cost changes have yet to be absorbed, and electrolyte prices remained largely stable. Looking ahead, driven by the traditional September-October peak season, downstream demand is expected to grow to a certain extent, boosting demand for electrolyte and its raw materials, supporting raw material prices, and gradually transmitting to electrolyte prices.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Wang Yizhou 021-51595909