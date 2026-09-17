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[ Germany's Crude Steel Output Increases 6.8% in First Seven Months of 2026 ]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 14:51
According to data released by the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl), crude steel production in Germany rose by 6.8% year-on-year to 21.31 million metric tons during the January-July period of 2026. However, output for the month of July alone decreased by 1.8% to 2.68 million metric tons, marking the first year-on-year monthly decline of 2026 due to subdued demand. Germany's pig iron production concurrently reached 13.29 million metric tons for the seven-month period, reflecting a 7.3% increase compared to the previous year.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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According to data released by the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl), - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)