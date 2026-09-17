Tightened compliance regulations push up costs, ADC12 prices drift higher [Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review]

[Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review: Tightening Compliance Supervision Raises Costs, ADC12 Prices Drift Higher] In terms of price spreads, on September 17, the price difference between A00 aluminum and mixed aluminum extrusion scrap free of paint in Foshan was about 2,468 yuan/mt, and the price difference between A00 aluminum and shredded aluminum tense scrap was about 1,247 yuan/mt. The price spread for aluminum tense scrap narrowed again WoW. Supply side, the tight raw material supply pattern remained unchanged, and the scarcity of compliant, invoiced aluminum scrap continued to rise. Notably, tax audits in central China continued to intensify, and the sharp drop in regional aluminum scrap supply will significantly disrupt aluminum scrap circulation. On the import side, this week, the price of imported shredded aluminum at Ningbo port was raised from 21,370 yuan/mt to 21,470 yuan/mt (tax inclusive), while at Tianjin port it rose from 21,420 yuan/mt to 21,520 yuan/mt (tax inclusive).