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China's Cast Aluminum Alloy Inventory Rises for 6th Week, Pace Slows Down

Published: Sep 17, 2026 14:45
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Flash] On September 17, SMM data showed that China's social inventory of cast aluminum alloy recorded 34,600 mt, up 500 mt WoW, marking the sixth consecutive week of inventory buildup since early August, though the pace of accumulation slowed down. By region, inventory changes diverged notably this week, with Jiangsu up 1,500 mt, while the other five regions combined decreased by 1,200 mt, of which Guangdong destocked 800 mt.
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