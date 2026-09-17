According to foreign media reports, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev recently met with representatives of international mining company Zijin Mining Group. The two sides discussed prospects for investment cooperation in Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector, including projects involving the development and processing of solid minerals.

Zijin Mining also expressed interest in the Shalkiya lead-zinc deposit in Kyzylorda Region and indicated its willingness to further explore the possibility of participating in the project.