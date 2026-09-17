China copper social inventory edges up MoM, regional inventory trends diverge [SMM weekly data]

SMM, September 17:

Data summary: As of Thursday, September 17, SMM nationwide mainstream copper inventories rose 1,600 mt WoW to 89,100 mt, down 44,600 mt from 133,700 mt in the same period last year.

By region, Shanghai saw a slowdown in domestic cargo arrivals, coupled with concentrated cargo pick-up for previously priced orders, leading to some destocking; Jiangsu saw increased domestic cargo arrivals, resulting in inventory buildup; Guangdong saw reduced arrivals and a marginal recovery in end-use consumption, with inventories continuing to decline.

Looking ahead, on the supply side, near-term arrivals of domestic and imported copper are stabilizing, keeping supply pressure limited; on the demand side, restocking for essential needs is gradually materializing, with consumption recovering modestly from earlier levels. Based on overall supply-demand fundamentals, nationwide copper social inventories are expected to continue a slight destocking trend next week.