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Rare earth market prices remain weak, downstream still holds a wait-and-see attitude [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 14:26
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth market prices in the doldrums, downstream remains on the sidelines] Overall, today's decline narrowed significantly from yesterday. Pr-Nd oxides were the first to stop falling, while metals only eased slightly. Terbium, dysprosium, gadolinium, and other varieties that had fallen sharply earlier moved into consolidation. Trading activity showed no clear recovery, with buyers and sellers still locked in a standoff at low levels. Actual transaction centers edged lower, and the market was dominated by sporadic restocking and delivery of previous orders. In the short term, whether Pr-Nd prices can stabilize and rebound hinges on whether magnetic material enterprises can convert pre-holiday restocking inquiries into actual orders. If orders remain elusive, Pr-Nd product prices may consolidate on a subdued note within a narrow range.

SMM, September 17: Rare earth market prices were broadly in the doldrums today. In the oxide market, Pr-Nd oxide prices were flat, dysprosium oxide prices were flat, terbium oxide prices were flat, gadolinium oxide prices were flat, holmium oxide prices fell by 5,000 yuan/mt, and erbium oxide prices fell by 2,500 yuan/mt.

In the metal market, Pr-Nd alloy prices fell by 1,000 yuan/mt, dysprosium-iron alloy prices were flat, terbium metal prices were flat, gadolinium-iron alloy prices were flat, holmium-iron prices fell by 2,500 yuan/mt, and lanthanum-cerium metal (alloy grade) prices were flat.

In markets outside China, FOB prices for Pr-Nd oxide and medium-heavy rare earth products were broadly subdued this week: terbium oxide FOB and terbium metal FOB prices each fell by $12/kg; praseodymium oxide FOB, neodymium oxide FOB, dysprosium oxide FOB, Pr-Nd oxide (FOB China), Pr-Nd alloy (FOB China), praseodymium metal FOB, and neodymium metal FOB prices held steady.

Currently, rare earth market prices are broadly in the doldrums. In the Pr-Nd market, the downtrend slowed significantly, with oxides stopping falling and stabilizing while metal prices eased only slightly: raw material Pr-Nd oxide quotations did not move lower, and although metal producers followed suit in lowering their offers, losses limited further room for price cuts. On the demand side, magnetic material enterprises continued to focus on price comparisons in their inquiries and purchases, with limited willingness to place actual orders. Actual transaction levels were near the lower end of quotation ranges, with deals limited to sporadic restocking and market activity showing no signs of recovery.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, terbium products stopped falling and stabilized, with terbium oxide and terbium metal quotations both holding at previous levels as suppliers became less willing to concede further after yesterday's sharp decline. Dysprosium products remained stable, with dysprosium oxide and dysprosium-iron alloy quotations both unchanged. Gadolinium products also held steady. Holmium products saw the main downward adjustment today, with holmium oxide and holmium-iron moving lower in tandem. Erbium products pulled back slightly, with quotation centers shifting lower accordingly.

Overall, the scope of declines narrowed significantly from yesterday. Pr-Nd oxides were the first to stop falling, with metal prices easing only slightly, while terbium, dysprosium, and gadolinium products that had previously seen larger declines moved into consolidation. Transactions showed no clear recovery, with buyers and sellers still locked in a standoff at low levels and actual transaction centers edging lower. The market was dominated by sporadic restocking and delivery of earlier orders. In the short term, whether Pr-Nd prices can stabilize and rebound hinges on whether restocking by magnetic material enterprises ahead of the holiday can shift from inquiries to actual orders. If orders remain elusive, Pr-Nd product prices may consolidate on a subdued note in a narrow range.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review: Rare earth market in the doldrums, Pr-Nd and medium-heavy rare earth both pull back] Pr-Nd oxide price reported at 728,000-730,000 yuan/mt, stable early in the week then weakening, supply side saw suppliers' quotes gradually lowered from mid-week, with more low-price offers, factory quotes relatively firm, only some suppliers selling at concessions; demand side, downstream order growth limited, purchases mainly at dips, actual deals favoring low-priced spot cargo, with actual volumes constrained.
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