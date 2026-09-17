Samsung Plans Battery Breakthrough in 2027: Is a “Silver Shock” on the Horizon?

September 14, 2026

Samsung SDI, the battery division of South Korea’s Samsung Group, is vigorously advancing the development of the so-called all-solid-state battery (ASB). This is a solid-state battery—that is, a battery with a solid electrolyte rather than a liquid one.

With this move, the company is positioning itself ahead of its Chinese competitors as one of the first manufacturers worldwide to produce this technology on an industrial scale. In addition to the technical properties of the new cells, attention is increasingly turning to a raw material that has traditionally been associated with jewelry and photovoltaics: silver.

How It Works: Solid Electrolyte and an Anode-Free Design

Conventional lithium-ion batteries use a liquid, flammable electrolyte to transport lithium ions between the anode and cathode. Samsung’s ASB replaces this liquid with a sulfide-based solid-state electrolyte. Since solid materials cannot leak or catch fire, this design is considered fundamentally safer than previous battery types.

The second technological feature is a so-called anode-free design: Instead of a thick, bulky anode made of graphite or silicon, Samsung uses a composite layer of silver and carbon (Ag-C) that is only about five micrometers thick. During charging, lithium deposits directly onto this wafer-thin silver-carbon layer, making a separate anode largely unnecessary.

This saves space, increases the usable energy density, and simultaneously suppresses the formation of lithium dendrites—needle-like deposits that can cause dangerous short circuits in conventional batteries. According to Samsung, this combination achieves a volumetric energy density of approximately 900 watt-hours per liter, an increase of about 40 percent compared to current NMC cells.

An Overview of the New Battery’s Advantages and Disadvantages

One of the key advantages is safety: The solid electrolyte significantly reduces the risk of fire, thereby addressing a well-known problem with today’s electric vehicle batteries. Added to this is the significantly higher energy density, which enables longer ranges or a lighter battery weight while requiring the same amount of space.

Samsung also promises improvements in charging speed: A separately developed ion-transport structure is designed to allow charging from 8 to 80 percent in about nine minutes. In addition, the company is aiming for a service life of up to 20 years, which could significantly increase the resale value of electric vehicles.

However, these advantages are offset by noticeable disadvantages. Sulfide-based solid-state electrolytes are chemically sensitive and complex to manufacture, in part due to a production process called hot isostatic pressing, which is designed to ensure perfect contact between the solid layers. This complexity is likely to initially result in high production costs, which is why industry observers expect a significantly higher price per kilowatt-hour than that of established lithium iron phosphate cells.

The use of silver as an anode material is also a double-edged sword: while it improves conductivity and cell stability, it also makes the battery dependent on the availability and price of a precious metal whose supply is not only limited but also cannot be significantly increased in the short term.

Mass Production to Begin in 2027 in Ulsan

Samsung SDI has refined its roadmap on several occasions. Originally, the company avoided making specific statements about mass production readiness; however, since the InterBattery 2024 trade show, it has consistently cited 2027 as the target year for mass production. According to the latest information from August 2026, mass production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027 at the company’s Ulsan plant in South Korea.

To this end, the company is investing a total of approximately 25 trillion won—equivalent to about 17 billion U.S. dollars—in its Ulsan and Cheonan facilities between 2026 and 2040. Of this investment, 16 trillion won alone is earmarked for the expansion of solid-state battery production in Ulsan. A pilot plant at the Suwon research site, known as the S-Line, is already validating the complex manufacturing steps and delivering the first prototype cells.

Beyond electric mobility, Samsung SDI aims to tap into additional application areas with this technology: At InterBattery 2026 in March, the company unveiled for the first time a pouch cell prototype for humanoid robots and other “Physical AI” applications that require compact, high-performance, and exceptionally safe cells. In addition, Samsung SDI has been collaborating with BMW and the U.S. battery manufacturer Solid Power on an independent ASSB development line since November 2025, although this partnership does not pursue a specific mass-production goal.

Sales Figures and Market Share: Ambition Without an Official Target

Samsung SDI has not yet publicly commented on specific sales figures or a target market share for the solid-state battery itself. CEO Choi Yoon-ho merely articulated the strategic goal of assuming the global leadership position in the battery market with “unrivaled Super-Gap” technology.

Only related business areas have been more specific so far: In the field of stationary backup batteries for AI data centers (BBU), market observers estimate that Samsung SDI already holds a global market share of around 50 percent, and capacity figures in the range of several gigawatt-hours are already available for U.S. production with Tesla as well as a new factory with partner Forge Nano in North Carolina.

For the solid-state cell itself, however, financial analyses primarily feature third-party scenarios rather than confirmed company data: If the performance figures cited by Samsung are confirmed, some market observers consider a market share of 80 percent or more among newly registered electric vehicles conceivable over the next several years.

However, this assessment is a projection by individual analysts and not a target figure communicated by Samsung itself. It should therefore be viewed with appropriate caution. The studies do, however, reveal the significant consequences a successful market launch would have, particularly for the silver market.

Impact on the Silver Market

Because the silver-carbon anode contains silver instead of graphite, a widespread market launch of the technology would create a new, as yet largely undeveloped source of industrial demand for the precious metal. Market analyses offer varying estimates of the exact amount of silver per battery: While one industry commentary assumes approximately one kilogram of silver per vehicle battery with a capacity of 100 kilowatt-hours, another source estimates the silver content at about five grams per battery cell, which, depending on the number of cells, amounts to a similar order of magnitude per vehicle battery pack.

Projections by individual market observers—based, for example, on a study published by the Silver Academy in August 2024—estimate an additional silver demand of around 900 million ounces, assuming a market penetration rate of 80 percent of the approximately 32 million electric vehicles projected to be sold by 2027. Other calculations, based on lower penetration assumptions, arrive at an additional annual demand of approximately 16,000 metric tons of silver. But even that represents an order of magnitude that would correspond to a significant portion of global annual mine production, which ranges from about 25,000 to 27,000 metric tons.

These figures are explicitly model calculations by individual analysts and investment commentators and are not confirmed forecasts from Samsung or independent commodities institutes. They depend heavily on how quickly and to what extent solid-state batteries actually gain traction over lithium-ion cells.

Another demand shock for the tight silver market?

Regardless of the exact scale of market penetration, the silver-carbon technology—a new source of demand from the electric vehicle sector—is entering a silver market that is already considered tight today. Industrial demand from the solar sector, particularly from China and India, has been rising steadily for years, while supply from mining production is limited and cannot keep pace with the increase in demand.

In mid-September 2026, the price of silver stood at around 66 to 68 U.S. dollars per troy ounce, well above the levels of previous years. Should solid-state batteries indeed become the standard technology in electric mobility, this could exacerbate the already existing supply deficit in the silver market and drive up prices.

Whether this will actually happen, however, depends largely on whether Samsung meets its 2027 deadline, whether production costs can be reduced enough to make the technology price-competitive, and how quickly automakers actually integrate the new cells into their production vehicles.

Source: https://goldinvest.de/en/samsung-plans-battery-breakthrough-in-2027-is-a-silver-shock-on-the-horizon