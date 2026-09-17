On September 15, the 2.08 MW distributed PV project of Chengdu Tianyu Zhigu Technology Development Co., Ltd., constructed by JA Solar Smart Energy, was successfully connected to the grid and began generating power.

The project was jointly developed by JA Solar Smart Energy and Chengdu Ganshi New Energy Co., Ltd., adopting the grid connection mode of "self-generation for self-use, with surplus power fed to the grid." Located in the Chengdu Tianyu Zhigu Industrial Park, the park has a total expected investment of 3 billion yuan and focuses on two core sectors: "healthcare + smart manufacturing."

The project utilizes the rooftops of five factory buildings in the industrial park to build distributed PV power stations. Once connected to the grid and put into operation, the clean electricity will be converted on-site into green momentum for park production, helping accelerate the park's green and low-carbon development.