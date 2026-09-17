Fed Decision: Is Gold Poised for an Explosive Relief Rally?

Published: September 16, 2026

There’s an old trader’s adage in the financial markets: The agonizing uncertainty leading up to a central bank decision often causes more damage than the actual interest rate decision itself. The gold market is standing at precisely this crossroads, on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

While the consensus has largely anticipated a 25-basis-point hike, market observers see a classic “buy the news” scenario unfolding for the precious metal. Since the bulk of hawkish expectations has already been priced in during the recent sell-off, even an actual rate hike could pave the way for a noticeable relief rally—and a surprise pause in tightening could even spark an explosive upward move.

$4,400 as a Technical Watershed

From a technical perspective, institutional interest is focused on the key level of $4,400 per troy ounce. This zone already proved to be a solid support level at the beginning of the year and, following the breakout in early summer, turned into stubborn resistance. Chart analysts view the fact that the recent pullback below the psychological $4,300 mark was immediately absorbed by dip buyers as a bullish false breakout to the downside. Nevertheless, the setup requires confirmation: Only a sustained daily closing price above $4,400 will provide proof of a breakout.

For a technical pullback to develop into a new uptrend, broad market support is also required. It is crucial that trading volume not only picks up in COMEX futures but that inflows simultaneously return to physically backed gold ETFs and the mining sector. If this breakthrough succeeds across the board, a move toward the round $5,000 mark would be on the agenda in the medium term once the August highs are surpassed.

Between an Oil Price Shock and an AI Investment Boom

Fundamentally, the dilemma facing monetary policymakers stems from a two-pronged inflation. A significant portion of the current price pressure stems from geopolitically driven energy shortages and high crude oil prices—a classic supply shock that central banks can do little to remedy through interest rate hikes. At the same time, however, a structural wave of demand is fueling core inflation: the massive investment spending by global hyperscalers in data centers, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence infrastructure is tying up enormous quantities of construction materials, electronics, and industrial metals.

For commodity strategists, this phenomenon evokes memories of the construction booms of past cycles, when rapidly rising demand for raw materials such as copper drove up the overall inflation rate. While central banks are powerless against expensive oil, the credit-driven AI investment boom can certainly be tempered through tighter financing conditions. For gold investors, this brings us full circle: Whether the upcoming interest rate decision sparks only a brief flash in the pan or lays the foundation for the next stage of the commodities supercycle will be decided at the $4,400 threshold.

Source: https://goldinvest.de/en/fed-decision-is-gold-poised-for-an-explosive-relief-rally