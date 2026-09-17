logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Precious metals consolidate on a subdued note after interest rate decision; spot market sees tight supply with normal trading [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 12:38

Platinum consolidated on a subdued note today. Overnight, the US Fed delivered a 25bp rate hike, lifting the target range to 3.75%-4.00%, in line with market expectations. Waller's remarks were generally hawkish but did not exceed the most pessimistic expectations, emphasizing sticky inflation while not committing to a clear pace of future hikes. Market funds remained broadly cautious, and precious metals futures consolidated.
In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 437.4 yuan/g, down 0.30%. The best ask price for SGE Pt9995 maintained a price spread of around 6 yuan/g against the GFEX PT2610 contract. In the spot market, mainstream quotations for platinum ingots were concentrated near parity against the PT2610 contract, while platinum powder was quoted at a discount of around 0.5 yuan/g. Discounted platinum ingot supply was relatively scarce. Some physical-futures traders, due to lower funding costs, took delivery of platinum warrants near parity against PT26210. Mainstream quotation discounts continued to narrow from yesterday, with suppliers holding prices firm and quotation spreads relatively small. Some traders exited the spot market and suspended quotations after clearing inventory, while downstream buyers purchased at a normal pace based on orders. Overall, platinum spot market activity was normal today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
22 hours ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Australian Kingsrose Mining stated on September 15 that the permitting process for Area 6 of the Penikat Platinum Group Elements Project in Finland is ongoing. Subject to regulatory approval and no appeals, the company targets to start drilling in January 2027. The proposed exploration target for Area 6 stands at 21 to 32 million tonnes with an average 6E grade of 4–7.4 g/t. The metal suite includes platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and gold, equivalent to about 2.8 to 7.7 million ounces of 6E metals.
22 hours ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
23 hours ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Emerging Canadian copper and palladium miner Generation Mining has secured approximately USD 140 million investment from the Canada Growth Fund (CGF). The funds will support the advancement of the Marathon copper-palladium project in Ontario to final investment decision and subsequent construction. This investment shows that the Canadian government is leveraging public capital to mobilize private funds, accelerate the development of critical mineral projects and strengthen North America’s domestic critical metals supply chain.
23 hours ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
23 hours ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Australian Podium Minerals announced on September 14 that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with US-based PGM Processing. The plan is to connect the Parks Reef project in Western Australia with US midstream, downstream processing and secondary recycling capacity, building an integrated Australia-US supply chain for PGMs.
23 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 16, 2026 16:48
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 16, 2026 16:11
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 16, 2026 15:48
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 16, 2026 15:16
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here