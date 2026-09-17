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Electra Advances North American Nickel Refining and Battery Recycling Project, Cobalt Recovery Expected to Exceed 97%

Published: Sep 17, 2026 11:59
Source: SMM

According to Electra Battery Materials on September 16, the company released preliminary engineering results for its North American nickel refining and battery recycling project. Phase I is planned to establish approximately 20,000 tonnes per year of contained nickel capacity in battery-grade nickel sulfate, with preliminary process simulations indicating recovery rates of more than 97% for both nickel and cobalt. The recovered cobalt hydroxide could potentially serve as feedstock for Electra’s cobalt refinery in Ontario.

Preliminary capital expenditure for Phase I is estimated at approximately US$530 million to US$675 million. Phase II is expected to add battery black mass processing capacity, providing an additional approximately 20,000 tonnes per year of contained nickel capacity while also recovering cobalt, lithium and graphite as by-products.

Electra said its current priority remains completing and commissioning its Ontario cobalt refinery. As its nickel refining, battery recycling and existing cobalt refining projects become increasingly integrated, the company’s North American nickel and cobalt supply chain strategy is expected to be further strengthened.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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