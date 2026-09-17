[SMM Computing Power News] A800 40G online rental at 18,000, on par with relocatable 910B4

SMM learned that six A800 40G online cloud resources appeared on the market for rent, quoted at 18,000 yuan per unit per month, unchanged from the previous online quote for this model. Compared with the relocatable quote of 20,000 yuan for the 910B4 in the same period and the online price of 15,000 yuan for the 910B4, the A800 40G falls between the two; its memory is only 40G, lower than the 64G of the 910B4. SMM believes that at the same price level, domestic cards offer more advantageous memory and computing power configurations, and the cost-effectiveness of the A800 is being squeezed by domestic alternatives, with pricing for older models increasingly dependent on the scarcity of existing inventory rather than performance.