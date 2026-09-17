SMM has learned that three H20 96G machines in south China are available for external rental, with a minimum lease term of one year at a monthly rent of 41,000 yuan per unit per month. Compared with the pre-sale price of 46,000 yuan for the same specification cloud hosts in east China (one month's rent as deposit and one month's rent in advance, available in October) and the existing annual contract price of 39,000 yuan in east China (one month's rent as deposit and three months' rent in advance, released at month-end October), this deal sits in the middle of the range. SMM believes that quotes for the same specification fluctuate between 39,000 and 46,000 yuan depending on payment terms and resource attributes, a span of about 18%. H20 has become a model with complex caliber in SMM's sample, and direct price comparisons based on bare quotes are prone to distortion.