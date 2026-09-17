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Aluminum prices continue to edge up as market contradictions intensify [SMM South China spot aluminum daily review]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 11:45

SMM, September 17:

Aluminum prices edged up for the third consecutive day today, with the tug-of-war in the spot market remaining notably intense. On the supply side, tight arrivals and a sharp pullback in inventory supported suppliers' firm pricing stance, keeping actual spot availability tight. Meanwhile, steadily rising absolute prices, coupled with elevated spot-futures price spread expectations, also boosted suppliers' willingness to cash in, revealing divergence in the market. Overall, the firm-price camp held the upper hand. On the demand side, downstream buyers made steady purchases as prices rose, carrying out some pre-holiday stockpiling in advance, which provided a floor for the market. However, traders were generally wary of high prices and cautious in procurement, with only a few large players actively bidding up prices to make markets, leaving overall trading lukewarm. Spot transactions were concentrated at premiums of 215–255 yuan/mt over the SHFE aluminum 2609 contract.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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