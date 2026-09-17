Aluminum prices continue to edge up as market contradictions intensify [SMM South China spot aluminum daily review]

SMM, September 17:

Aluminum prices edged up for the third consecutive day today, with the tug-of-war in the spot market remaining notably intense. On the supply side, tight arrivals and a sharp pullback in inventory supported suppliers' firm pricing stance, keeping actual spot availability tight. Meanwhile, steadily rising absolute prices, coupled with elevated spot-futures price spread expectations, also boosted suppliers' willingness to cash in, revealing divergence in the market. Overall, the firm-price camp held the upper hand. On the demand side, downstream buyers made steady purchases as prices rose, carrying out some pre-holiday stockpiling in advance, which provided a floor for the market. However, traders were generally wary of high prices and cautious in procurement, with only a few large players actively bidding up prices to make markets, leaving overall trading lukewarm. Spot transactions were concentrated at premiums of 215–255 yuan/mt over the SHFE aluminum 2609 contract.