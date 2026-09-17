Freeport’s two copper smelters in Gresik, Indonesia, have resumed production. PT Smelting, with copper cathode capacity of around 342,000 t/y, has returned to normal operations after a roughly two-week shutdown for furnace repairs in August. Meanwhile, the Manyar smelter resumed concentrate feeding in August and is expected to produce copper cathode in September. PTFI expects combined cathode output from the two smelters to approach 400,000 tonnes this year.

As Indonesian refined copper production recovers and the COMEX-LME price spread narrows sharply, tightness in the ex-U.S. refined copper market has eased. The LME cash-to-three-month copper spread has consequently fallen from a backwardation of more than US$500/t in mid-August to a contango of around US$86/t by mid-September, signaling a significant easing in immediate spot supply tightness.