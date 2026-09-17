Zinc Prices Drop, Boosting Inventory Replenishment and Spot Premiums in East China Market
【East China Refined Zinc Market】According to SMM data, zinc prices fell to around RMB 26,000/mt this week, prompting downstream buyers to actively replenish inventories at lower price levels. On September 17, Shanghai zinc ingot inventories fell by 7,600 mt from September 14 to 75,300 mt. Meanwhile, opportunities remained available in bill transactions. With overall zinc ingot availability in the Shanghai market relatively limited recently, holders remained firm on offers, driving spot premiums across the East China market steadily higher.