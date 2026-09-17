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PT Smelting Gresik Returns to Normal Operations Following Short Maintenance Shutdown

Published: Sep 17, 2026 11:26
Source: SMM
According to SMM market research, the PT Smelting copper smelter in Gresik, Indonesia, temporarily suspended production following an equipment issue in August. The repair work took around two weeks, and the smelter has now returned to normal operating levels. Public disclosures showed that PT Smelting halted operations from August 8 for furnace repairs. The facility, 66%-owned by PT Freeport Indonesia and 34%-owned by Mitsubishi Materials, has expanded copper cathode capacity of approximately 342,000 t/y and concentrate processing capacity of around 1.3 Mt/y. During the temporary shutdown, Freeport adjusted its shipment schedule and accelerated the restart of its new Manyar smelter. With PT Smelting now back at normal operating levels and Manyar resuming concentrate feeding in August and cathode production in September, both of Freeport's copper smelting facilities in Gresik have returned to production. However, Manyar remains in a ramp-up phase, with its operating rate largely dependent on the recovery of concentrate supply from the Grasberg Block Cave mine.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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According to SMM market research, the PT Smelting copper smelter in Gr - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)