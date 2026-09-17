Futures drift higher, high premiums constrain trading [SMM North China spot copper]

SMM, September 17:
Today, spot prices of #1 copper cathode in North China against the front-month contract were reported at a premium of 380-480 yuan/mt, with an average premium of 450 yuan/mt, down 20 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 108,495 yuan/mt, up 660 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Futures drifted higher, and downstream purchase willingness continued to recover, with some restocking demand released, but high premiums limited transaction volumes. Suppliers' willingness to sell edged up slightly, driving spot premiums in North China slightly lower, while overall market trading activity remained basically stable. Today, the purchase sentiment for copper cathode in North China was 1.46, up 0.18 from the previous trading day, and the selling sentiment was 2.77, up 0.02 from the previous trading day. ().