PT Freeport Indonesia has restarted its Manyar copper smelter and entered a gradual ramp-up phase. President Director Tony Wenas said during a parliamentary hearing on September 15 that, as copper concentrate supply from the Grasberg Block Cave (GBC) mine gradually recovers, concentrate feeding at Manyar resumed in August, followed by the restart of copper cathode production in September. Manyar had been operating at reduced levels after the September 2025 GBC incident sharply disrupted concentrate supply, with limited feedstock prioritized for PT Smelting. Manyar is designed to process around 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate per year, with copper cathode capacity of approximately 480,000 tonnes per year, while PT Smelting has expanded cathode capacity of around 342,000 tonnes per year. Manyar's current output remains well below its design capacity, with the pace of the ramp-up largely dependent on upstream concentrate availability. Freeport expects GBC's production rate to recover to around 65% in H2 2026, approximately 80% by mid-2027, and close to normal levels by the end of 2027. As mine production recovers, Manyar is expected to further increase its operating rate in 2027.