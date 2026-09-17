Zhongjin Lingnan: Fankou lead-zinc mine to resume production from September 17

Zhongjin Lingnan announced that its Fankou lead-zinc mine has completed rectification in accordance with the relevant work requirements of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Emergency Management, and has passed the acceptance inspections by higher-level safety regulatory authorities at each level. Production will resume from September 17, 2026. The company previously disclosed that at approximately 9:45 a.m. on August 1, 2026, a roof fall accident occurred in an underground stope access at the Fankou lead-zinc mine, resulting in one fatality. After the accident, the company received the "Notice on Ordering the Fankou Lead-Zinc Mine to Suspend Production" issued by the Shaoguan Emergency Management Bureau, and the Fankou lead-zinc mine suspended production in accordance with the notice.