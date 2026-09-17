[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices continue to decline, ternary cathode precursor prices fall under pressur

This week, ternary cathode precursor prices weakened, with manganese sulphate, nickel sulphate, and cobalt sulphate prices falling during the week.



On the discount side, for October and Q4 orders, some producers still intend to hold prices firm due to the higher cost of sulphate raw materials earlier. For long-term contracts, some producers' annual contracts were agreed at the beginning of the year, and most producers have not yet raised their coefficients. Downstream acceptance of coefficient increases for quarterly contracts also remains weak. Except for some top-tier producers with certain bargaining power, most producers are expected to remain largely stable with Q3. For spot orders, given the relatively weak performance of nickel and cobalt salt prices recently, coupled with sluggish downstream demand for some producers, October order coefficients are expected to decline.



On the production side, top-tier producers' export orders remained strong this month, with production schedules at relatively high levels. However, some domestic top-tier producers saw their operating rates decline as end-use demand fell short of expectations and key raw material prices surged, reducing their willingness to stockpile. Overall, production schedules trended downward this month.



Looking ahead, sulphate prices have yet to show a clear rebound, and pricing for new orders will depend on actual downstream demand in Q4.