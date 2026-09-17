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SD Lomon: Wholly-Owned Grandson Company Hu Lin Company's Baizhu Phosphate Ore North Mining Area Has Resumed Production

Published: Sep 17, 2026 09:52
Source: SMM

SD Lomon announced that its wholly-owned grandson company Hu Lin Company's Baizhu Phosphate Ore North Mining Area has resumed production. The company previously disclosed that the Baizhu Phosphate Ore under Hu Lin Company was suspended for rectification due to a general roof fall accident.

In addition, Hu Lin Company is making every effort to advance the rectification work in the South Mining Area of the Baizhu Phosphate Ore, strictly implementing the requirements for non-coal mine production resumptions. Adhering to the principle of safety first, Hu Lin Company has strictly implemented all requirements for hidden danger rectification. The relevant work cycle is expected to be longer than previously estimated. The company and Hu Lin Company will make every effort to advance the relevant work and strive for an early production resumption in the South Mining Area.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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