CATL: First A-share buyback of 604,300 shares, costing nearly 200 million yuan

CATL announced in the evening that on September 11, 2026, the company repurchased 604,293 A-shares for the first time through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's stock trading system via centralized bidding, accounting for 0.0131% of the company's current total share capital. The highest transaction price was 331.61 yuan per share, the lowest was 330.15 yuan per share, and the total transaction amount was 199,978,827.46 yuan (excluding transaction fees). On August 12, 2026, the company held its first extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 2026, at which the Proposal on the A-Share Buyback Plan was reviewed and approved. The company agreed to use no less than 20 billion yuan and no more than 40 billion yuan of its own or self-raised funds to repurchase part of its A-shares through centralized bidding, for the purpose of cancellation and reduction of the company's registered capital. The buyback period is within 12 months from the date the shareholders' meeting approves the buyback plan.