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Bojun Technology: Plans to Invest 600 Million Yuan in an Automotive Lightweight Parts Production Expansion Project

Published: Sep 17, 2026 09:51
Source: SMM
Bojun Technology announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chongqing Bojun Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. plans to use self-raised funds to invest in the construction of the Bojun Automotive Lightweight Parts Production Expansion Project within its existing plant area, with a total planned investment of approximately 600 million yuan.

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