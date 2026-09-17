Ahead of the European Parliament's September 15 vote on extending CBAM to downstream products and introducing anti-circumvention measures, EUROFER called on MEPs to support amendments closing remaining loopholes. The association noted that despite CBAM entering its definitive phase in January 2026, many steel-intensive downstream products remain outside its scope, allowing foreign producers to avoid carbon costs by processing steel into finished goods before exporting to the EU. EUROFER expressed support for the ITRE committee's amendment to extend CBAM to additional steel-intensive products. Of direct relevance to the stainless steel market, the association also backs an amendment to ensure that emissions from ferronickel and NPI used in imported stainless steel are captured under CBAM — recognizing the lower-carbon advantage of Europe's largely scrap-based stainless steel production route. Additionally, EUROFER supports closing the loophole allowing imported steel to avoid CBAM costs when processed in the EU and subsequently re-exported. Director General Axel Eggert emphasized that European steelmakers are investing billions in lower-emissions production while facing rising carbon costs, making a level playing field essential for investment viability.