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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Taiwan (PoC)'s Yusco & Tang Eng Report Stable Cumulative Revenue Growth Through August

Published: Sep 17, 2026 09:37
Taiwan (PoC)'s Yusco achieved consolidated revenue of approximately NT$25.92 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 1.65% YoY, while Tang Eng Iron Works recorded cumulative eight-month consolidated revenue of NT$6.84 billion, rising 0.56% YoY. For August alone, Yusco posted NT$3.69 billion, up 8.9% MoM but down 6.83% YoY, while Tang Eng reported NT$669 million, falling 23.97% MoM and 27.6% YoY. Frequent upstream price adjustments contributed to modest revenue stabilization, though growth rates remained tempered by softer-than-expected market demand. Lower comparison bases from the prior year could support larger revenue gains for both producers in the second half.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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