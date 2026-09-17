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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Vietnamese Stainless Steel Producers Contest AD Allegations at Taiwan (PoC)'s Trade Hearing

Published: Sep 17, 2026 09:33
Vietnamese stainless steel producers Yongjin Metal Technology and Tan Viet presented their defense at Taiwan (PoC)'s anti-dumping trade hearing on September 14. Legal representatives argued that Vietnamese cold-rolled stainless steel imports account for only 8% of Taiwan (PoC)'s market demand, insufficient to constitute material injury. They further contended that Taiwan (PoC)'s local production, sales volumes, capacity utilization, and employee counts have all increased since 2023 while inventories declined, and that falling import prices reflect broader East Asian market trends rather than intentional underpricing. Defense counsel also asserted that rising Vietnamese shipments replaced third-country suppliers rather than displacing local manufacturers, and that Taiwan (PoC)'s domestic industry profit declines preceded the expansion of Vietnamese import volumes. Domestic petitioners Yusco and Tang Eng maintained that low-priced imports have forced local price cuts and eroded earnings. Investigators must now determine whether a causal link exists between Vietnamese shipments and injury to Taiwan (PoC)'s domestic market.

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Vietnamese stainless steel producers Yongjin Metal Technology and Tan - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)