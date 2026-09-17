Solar Cell Prices Hold Steady, EVA Resin Prices Continue to Rise [SMM Silicon-based PV Morning Meeting Summary]

SMM, September 17:

Solar cell

prices

Solar cell prices have remained stable recently. The 210R price range held steady at 0.299-0.308 yuan/W; the 183 price range remained at 0.298-0.301 yuan/W; and the 210N price range stayed stable at 0.285-0.292 yuan/W. Upstream mainstream solar cell plants have largely kept their external quotes unchanged, with no manufacturers proactively raising or lowering prices. Downstream module makers have released relatively limited rigid demand, with most enterprises still taking a wait-and-see approach and only a small number of scattered orders being negotiated. Amid the ongoing tug-of-war between upstream and downstream, market transactions have been dominated by small orders, with no large-volume deals yet. Prices are expected to remain stable in the short term.

Production

In September, the industry's overall production schedule pulled back slightly. Enterprise behavior showed directional divergence: specialized solar cell plants released growth by ramping up production lines that had recently completed technological transformation, while large integrated manufacturers proactively controlled their output pace amid weak end-use demand. This was compounded by phased output reductions from maintenance at a few mainstream plants. With these two forces offsetting each other, total industry supply pulled back slightly compared with August.

Inventory

Inventory pressure has yet to ease, with the industry continuing to see inventory buildup. However, trends varied notably across different specifications: 183 became the tier with the most concentrated inventory buildup pressure as demand weakened both in China and overseas; 210N showed an internal divergence of "tight high-efficiency cells, flat mid- and low-efficiency cells," with orders concentrating toward high-efficiency products; and 210R maintained inventory within a normal range thanks to demand support from outside China. Overall, demand recovery has lagged supply contraction, domestic orders have not shown substantial growth, and inventory remains on an upward trajectory, continuing to constrain upside room for prices.

Module

prices

This week, domestic module prices were largely stable. Enterprise quotes were largely stable, and the transaction price center did not change. With expectations that cost support may strengthen again, enterprises are taking a cautious, wait-and-see stance on future prices. However, some low-efficiency modules are still being sold at lower prices, which is affecting the quoting sentiment of some enterprises. Currently, distributed Topcon 183, 210R, and 210N high-efficiency modules are quoted at 0.7085 yuan/W, 0.7185 yuan/W, and 0.724 yuan/W, respectively, while centralized Topcon 182/183, 210N, and 210R modules are quoted at 0.698 yuan/W, 0.709 yuan/W, and 0.704 yuan/W, respectively.

Production

Domestic supply changed little this week, with enterprises mainly producing based on demand to deliver earlier orders. However, newly signed orders were relatively few, especially for distributed projects, which may affect subsequent production.

Inventory

This week, domestic module inventory continued its downward trend, with centralized delivery volumes beginning to increase and driving inventory lower.

PV Film

Price:

EVA/POE PV-grade materials:

Currently, mainstream spot transaction prices for domestic PV-grade EVA resin are in the range of 10,500-10,600 yuan/mt. Market prices continued to edge higher, while weekly settlement prices at leading petrochemical plants remained unchanged. International crude oil prices have recently stayed high, and raw material prices for ethylene and vinyl acetate are also at relatively high levels, providing strong cost support for EVA. Meanwhile, some units have recently undergone maintenance shutdowns, tightening PV-grade EVA supply. Trader quotes showed divergence, with some cargoes temporarily withheld from quotation and others gradually approaching 11,000 yuan/mt. In the short term, tightening supply-demand margins combined with rising market expectations for price increases suggest that PV-grade EVA resin prices still have upside room.

PV Film:

Currently, 420g transparent EVA film is priced at 5.42-5.5 yuan/m², and 380g EPE film is priced at 5.28-5.36 yuan/m². Mainstream transaction prices for film have not changed significantly. On the cost side, international oil prices have remained high, strengthening market expectations for subsequent resin price increases. This week, film enterprises have successively begun a new round of price negotiations. The probability of a price increase for film in this round is relatively high, but the final magnitude will depend on downstream module makers' acceptance. Negotiation results are expected to become clear by this weekend, and implementation will continue to be tracked.

Production

This week, EVA units underwent grade switching and maintenance shutdowns, reducing PV-grade EVA production. Film production schedules in September showed limited fluctuation MoM from August.

Inventory

Petrochemical plant inventories are currently at low levels, and film enterprises have moderately increased pre-holiday raw material stockpiling.

PV Glass:

Price

3.2mm single-layer coating: 3.2mm single-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 15.8-16.8 yuan/m², with glass prices stable.

3.2mm double-layer coating: 3.2mm double-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 16.8-17.8 yuan/m², with glass prices stable.

2.0mm single-layer coating: 2.0mm single-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 9.7-10.5 yuan/m². Glass prices have remained basically stable recently, with fewer new orders signed mid-month. Enterprises have largely achieved a supply-demand balance, so no further price adjustments were made. However, with the impact of subsequent supply-side production cuts, prices still have upside expectations at month-end settlement.

2.0mm double-layer coating: 2.0mm double-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 10.7-11.5 yuan/m², with glass prices stable.

Production

China plans to cold repair a 1,200 mt/day furnace this week, with domestic supply expected to decline again.

Inventory

China's glass inventory levels remained largely stable this week, with current deliveries slightly down, while the pace of production cuts also slowed, and enterprise shipment speeds decelerated.