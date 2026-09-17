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200,000 mt Annual Capacity! New Updates on Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co., Ltd.'s Oman Lithium Battery Anode Material Project

Published: Sep 17, 2026 08:44
According to news released by Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co., Ltd., on September 10, the main structure of the integrated office building (carbonisation workshop office building) for Phase I of Zhongke Shinzoom's Oman lithium-ion battery anode material integrated base project was topped out. This building, standing in the Sohar Free Zone, will lay a solid foundation for subsequent completion, delivery, and operational commissioning.

According to a release from Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co., Ltd., on 10 September, the main structure of the integrated office building (carbonisation workshop office building) for Phase I of Zhongke Shinzoom's lithium-ion battery anode material integrated base project in Oman was topped out. This building, standing in the Sohar Free Trade Zone, will lay a solid foundation for subsequent completion, delivery, and commissioning.

As introduced, the Oman project, a key anchor in Zhongke Shinzoom's global expansion, is planned to have an annual capacity of 200,000 mt and will be advanced in two phases. The first stage of Phase I is planned to be gradually completed and put into production by 2027, precisely aligning with global clients' capacity expansion needs outside China and reserving ample flexibility for market delivery. Leveraging the benefits of Oman's free trade agreements, the project can more smoothly reach markets outside China and navigate trade barriers; combined with local petrochemical and wind and solar power resource endowments, its cost advantages continue to be strengthened. Following the path of "local manufacturing, global delivery," the project will seize the window period in the construction of the lithium battery industry chain outside China, expand its international footprint, and increase its global share.

The topping out of this office building marks the project's transition from single-point civil construction to a new stage of multi-discipline parallel advancement. Next, the focus will be on key processes such as secondary structures, decoration, and mechanical and electrical installation, continuously strengthening quality, safety, and schedule control to ensure high-quality completion and high-efficiency commissioning, enabling project periods to be converted into delivery capability more quickly and capacity deployment to realize market value more rapidly.

According to public information, in June 2025, Sinosteel New Materials (300035), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Hong Kong as the main entity, established a project company in Oman to invest in the construction of an integrated base project with an annual capacity of 200,000 mt of lithium-ion battery anode material. The total planned investment for the project does not exceed 8 billion yuan (final amount subject to actual investment), and it will be constructed in two parts, each with a planned capacity of 100,000 mt/year and an expected construction period of 36 months.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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200,000 mt Annual Capacity! New Updates on Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co., Ltd.'s Oman Lithium Battery Anode Material Project - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)