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Alba Restores 80% of Pre-War Aluminium Production, Exports via Saudi and Oman Ports

Published: Sep 16, 2026 19:28

Aluminium Bahrain is producing aluminium at around 80% of pre-Iran war levels, its CEO Ali Al Baqali told Reuters on Wednesday, exporting the metal through the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah and from Sohar in Oman.

Bahrain's Alba, which describes itself as the world's biggest aluminium smelter on one site, shut down production lines 1, 2, and 3 after the outbreak of the war as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted supply chains.

Its plant was then hit by an Iranian strike in late March, which the Alba CEO described as a "small, minor attack".

"We got damages and we already repaired them," Al Baqali said on the sidelines of the Fastmarkets Aluminium Conference in Budapest, adding that Alba was covered by insurance.

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